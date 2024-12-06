Verizon | 12/6/24

With the holidays fast approaching, keeping families connected has never been more important.

Verizon’s Family app simplifies scheduling, making it easier for families to plan events, school plays, and winter activities.

Designed with safety and convenience in mind, the app ensures that everyone stays informed and in touch.

Meagan Dorsch, Verizon’s Tech Expert, explains how the app enhances family connectivity during the busy season.

Whether you’re coordinating a holiday dinner or keeping track of the kids’ activities, Verizon’s Family app offers the tools you need for peace of mind.

This holiday season, rely on Verizon to help your family stay safe and connected.

This segment is paid for by Verizon