Verizon | 03/13/25

For fans of The White Lotus, Verizon is offering a unique in-store experience where you can immerse yourself in the luxurious vibes of the Thai resort from the show. Picture yourself relaxing in the spa while enjoying fun features like aura quizzes and photo-ready props. Plus, while you're there, learn about great deals on the Samsung Galaxy S25+ and streaming bundles that include Max for just $10 with Verizon.

Verizon also offers home internet bundles that can save you money while ensuring the best streaming experience. Don’t miss out—head to your local Verizon store to experience it for yourself, and be sure to share your aura results! Visit verizon.com/netflixandmaxperk for more info.

This segment is paid for by - Verizon