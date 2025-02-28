Vegas Wing Wars | 2/28/25

The much-anticipated Vegas Wing Wars is back this weekend, and it’s time to find out who has the best wings in Las Vegas!

Join local legends Joy Burgers, Hammer's Grill, and Johnny Mac’s as they battle it out to win the coveted title of Best Wings in Vegas.

Attendees will have the chance to sample delicious wings and vote for their favorite in the People's Choice category.

This exciting event takes place on Sunday, March 2nd, from 2 PM to 5 PM at Hofbrauhaus, located at 4510 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas.

Whether you're a wing connoisseur or just looking for a fun way to spend your Sunday, Vegas Wing Wars promises mouth-watering flavors and a great time with friends.

Get your tickets now at lasvegaswingfest.com and be part of the wing-tasting showdown of the year!