Vegas Valley Winery | 6/4/24

The Vegas Valley Winery recently announced a new program called the Co-Op. It's a monthly membership you can join offering much more than just wine. #PaidForContent
Posted at 12:37 PM, Jun 04, 2024

The Vegas Valley Winery is a hidden treasure for local wine lovers in the "Henderson Booze District" with award-winning wines and unique experiences.

The Co-Op program is all about building a community rooted in all things wine from wine culture, education, socialization and even wine-making experiences.

The Vegas Valley Winery's next wine blending class is coming up June 14th.

Mention the Morning Blend and enjoy a buy-1-get-1 free wine tasting or glass of wine on your first visit.

