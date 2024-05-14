Vegas Unstripped | 05/14/24

Vegas Unstripped is back with a notable new location!

The not-for-profit food festival is happening on Saturday, May 18 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Palms Casino Resort.

Thirty of the city’s most acclaimed and creative chefs will be brought together to present one-night-only original dishes, accompanied by cocktails from many of the city’s best bars, live local entertainers, art activations and more.

Eric Gladstone, producer of Vegas Unstripped, and Michael Rubenstein, executive chef of Vetri Cucina, joined us to discuss everything attendees can expect from the event.

Ticket price includes all food and drinks. All proceeds after expenses go to local charities serving hunger and homelessness.

For more information, click here.