Vegas Thrills | 4/10/25

TheVegas Thrillare bringing the fun on April 10 with their highly anticipated Country Night match! Fans can arrive early for line dancing lessons led by Spirit Joon Imbrogno, and the first 500 guests will receive a Thrill cowboy hat to celebrate the theme in style.

Beyond the court, the team is teaming up with KTNV and Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada for the “Serving for Seniors” initiative. Dine at Craggy Range or Mackenzie River on April 10, 13, or 19, and 20% of proceeds will help provide caps and gowns for local high school seniors. It’s a win-win—support a great cause while enjoying great food and volleyball!

