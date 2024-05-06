Vegas Thrill| 5/6/24

The Vegas Thrill plays its last home match of the season on Monday, May 6 against the Omaha Supernovas, the same team they played in their thrilling home opener.

The team is also hosting Fan Appreciation Night at Lee’s Family Forum at 7 p.m. to honor the community who showed them overwhelming support.

Also in appreciation to its loyal fanbase, Vegas Thrill is offering $20 tickets for purchase as a "thank you" to Las Vegas and for being the team’s centerpiece of support throughout its inaugural season.

The first 1,000 attendees through the doors will receive an exclusive custom Vegas Thrill lapel pin as a token of appreciation for the ongoing, season-long excitement and unforgettable memories.

