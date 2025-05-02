Vegas Thrill | 5/2/25

Vegas Thrill is serving up excitement for their final two matches of the season, starting with Serves & Superstitions Night presented by Nevada Mining Association on May 2. The night will feature 500 lucky socks for fans, and the action continues on May 4 with Fan Appreciation Night, including a Toyota clapper fan giveaway.

But the volleyball entertainment doesn’t stop there — Vegas will also host the Pro Volleyball Federation Championship at Lee's Family Forum from May 9-11. With tickets on sale now, this is your chance to see some of the top volleyball talent in the country! Don’t miss out on all the thrills this May with Vegas Thrill.