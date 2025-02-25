Vegas Thrill | 2/25/25

Las Vegas’ women’s professional volleyball team, the Vegas Thrill, is gearing up for two exciting home matches at Lee’s Family Forum.

On March 2, the team will celebrate the birthday of their newly named mascot, Cadence, bringing fans a fun-filled event.

The excitement continues on March 5 with Women in Sports Night, recognizing female athletes and leaders in sports.

Fans can also look forward to a special jersey giveaway to commemorate the occasion. Don't miss the action and celebration at these thrilling matches!