Vegas Roots Rescue | 5/19/25

Get ready to strike a pose—with puppies! Vegas Roots Rescue and Yoga for Life are joining forces for Poses for Paws, a tail-wagging yoga event happening May 31st at Fergusons Downtown.

Expect adorable adoptable dogs, a fun and flowy yoga class led by Jacky Pagone, and extra treats like raffle prizes and live entertainment. Whether you're a seasoned yogi or just want puppy snuggles, this event brings wellness and rescue together in perfect harmony.

It’s the kind of downward dog we can all get behind—don’t miss your chance to support local rescues and maybe even meet your future furry best friend.

