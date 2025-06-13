Vegas Mac N' Cheese Fest | 6/13/25

It’s the cheesiest showdown in town—literally! The Vegas Mac N' Cheese Fest returns Sunday, June 22, and you’re not just attending… you’re judging. Local favorites like Rock N’ Potato, Road Kill Grill BBQ, and Famous Dave’s will battle it out for the title of Vegas’ best mac.

Joining us are Kenny Dang, Chuck Frommer, and Melony Rodriguez to preview their crowd-pleasing creations and what makes their mac the ultimate comfort food. Happening from 2–5 PM at Beer Zombies on Bonanza Rd., this is a food lover’s paradise with a side of friendly competition. Get your fork ready—your vote decides the winner!