Vegas Knight Hawks | 4/11/25

Offensive Lineman Kevin Toote and Defensive Lineman Maurice Jackson join us to talk Knight Hawks football and their big home opener against San Diego.
TheVegas Knight Hawksare gearing up for an exciting season, and it all starts with their home opener at Lee’s Family Forum on April 11 at 7PM. Offensive Lineman Kevin Toote and Defensive Lineman Maurice Jackson are fired up to hit the field and bring the energy for local fans.

The matchup pits the Knight Hawks against the San Diego Strike Force in what’s sure to be a thrilling game. Both players shared their passion for the sport and their excitement about playing in front of the hometown crowd. It’s the first step in what’s shaping up to be a strong season for the team.

