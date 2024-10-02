Vegas Golden Knights Gear Up for Season and Debut "What The Puck" IPA

The Vegas Golden Knights are preparing to kick off their eighth season with high hopes and new surprises for fans.

Play-by-play announcer Dave Goucher and analyst Shane Hnidy joined "Las Vegas Morning Blend" to share their excitement and insights on what to expect this year.

They discussed standout performances in the preseason and highlighted key players to watch.

Adding to the excitement is the launch of "What The Puck" Hazy IPA, a new beer created in partnership with Big Dog’s Brewing.

Fans can get a first taste at the launch party on October 7th at 4543 N Rancho Drive.

For more updates and event details, visit vegasgoldenknights.com.