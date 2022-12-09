Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association | 12/9/22

The Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association (VGKAA) is the newest NHL Alumni group designed to create an environment where former players and friends of the VGK can come together and build relationships and engage in charitable activities in the Las Vegas area. The Charity Poker Tournament is scheduled for December 13th at 6 pm in the Legacy Club at Circa. There are a few spots left. Sign up at https://VGKAAPoker.givesmart.com with proceeds going to Serving our Kids charity which is our Pillar 2 and Pillar 3 efforts.