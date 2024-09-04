Vegas Golden Knights | 9/4/24

For the first time, the Vegas Golden Knights are bringing the excitement of The Fortress across the border to Mexico with a week-long trip, LosVGK en Mexico.

The team will host hockey clinics and fan activations in Metepec and Monterrey, partnering with the Mexican Ice Hockey Federation to help introduce more kids to the sport and the Golden Knights.

The man behind the trip is Benjamin Thomas, VGK's director of Latino Marketing and Outreach, who will be joined by Chance, Vegas Vivas, coaches and other VGK representatives.

