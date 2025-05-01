Vegas Golden Knights| 5/1/25

TheVegas Golden Knightsare riding high after an electrifying overtime win in Game 5—and now, all eyes are on Game 6. Chance and The Golden Knight joined us to rally fans and share what to expect as VGK faces off against the Minnesota Wild once again.

From bold plays to buzzer-beaters, the energy is building as the team looks to close out the first round strong. Fans can gather and cheer together at the official VGK watch party at Circa’s Satdium Swim, where the atmosphere promises to be just as intense as the ice.

Whether you’re rocking your gold gear or waving rally towels, now’s the time to show your Vegas pride and support the team as they push for the win!

