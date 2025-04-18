Vegas Golden Knights | 4/18/25

The most thrilling time of the hockey year is back—Stanley Cup Playoffs! The Vegas Golden Knightshave once again clinched the Pacific Division and are charging into the postseason for the seventh time in just eight seasons. With momentum building and the city ready to rally, fans are already painting the town gold.

VGK Insider Gary Lawless stops by to talk strategy, standout players, and how the team stacks up against their first-round opponent. Whether you’re a die-hard or new to the game, now’s the time to join the frenzy, wear your VGK gear, and cheer the team on as they begin their quest to defend the Cup!