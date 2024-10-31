Vegas Golden Knights | 10/31/24

The Vegas Golden Knights are celebrating Hispanic and Latino culture with their first-ever Noche de LosVGK game at T-Mobile Arena on November 2.

This event expands on the Hispanic Heritage Knight the team has hosted in previous years, aiming to honor all facets of the team’s Hispanic fanbase.

Fans can look forward to a lively pre-game experience and unique in-game programming tailored to celebrate this heritage.

Benjamin Thomas, VGK’s Director of Latino Marketing and Outreach, has been integral to planning, including a recent trip to Mexico, which resulted in a visiting team coming to the arena.

Set on Dia de los Muertos, the event will offer themed giveaways, including exclusive bobbleheads.

Catch the game as Vegas faces off against the Utah Hockey Club at 7 p.m.