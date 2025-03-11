Vegas For Athletes | 3/11/25

Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) is a rising concern in youth sports, with unexpected tragedies occurring on the field and in schools. To combat this growing issue, Vegas for Athletes is offering free heart screenings to student-athletes, ensuring early detection of potential life-threatening conditions. These ECG screenings provide a critical safeguard, helping identify risks before they become fatal.

Community support and awareness are key in protecting young athletes. With local leaders and organizations stepping in, more families are gaining access to life-saving screenings. This initiative highlights the urgent need for preventative measures in youth sports, ensuring every athlete has a safe and healthy future.