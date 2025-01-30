Vegas City opera | 1/30/25

Las Vegas City Opera presents an unmissable theatrical event, "7 Sins So Deadly," featuring a powerful repertoire from some of the most innovative contemporary composers.

Highlights include Jawan Jenkins performing "Songs For Murdered Sisters," with lyrics by Margaret Atwood and music by Jake Heggie, and the West Coast premiere of "Dracula," a seductive opera by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer David Del Tredici.

This unique production will also showcase works from modern opera icons such as Jake Heggie, George Crumb, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and André Previn, offering a tantalizing blend of dark, evocative music.

Audiences will be immersed in a world of seductive mystery and emotional depth, as the opera brings to life stories of murder, longing, and transformation.

This is a theatrical experience you won't want to miss. The fusion of contemporary composition and operatic drama promises a night of unforgettable artistry and storytelling.