Vegas Bighorns| 7/7/25

The Vegas Bighorns, Las Vegas’s newest professional sports team, are wrapping up their exciting inaugural season in the Ultimate Frisbee Association (UFA). Don’t miss your chance to see them in action one last time at home!

Join us for the final home game on Saturday, July 12th at Bonanza High School. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the game starting at 7 p.m.

Bring the whole family for Fan Appreciation Night and meet Biggie the Bighorn, the team’s beloved mascot! Use the code "MorningBlend" for $5 off any General Admission Ticket purchase.