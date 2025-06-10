Vegas Bighorns| 6/10/25

The Vegas Bighorns are bringing the heat to the Ultimate Frisbee scene—and they’re doing it with Vegas flair. We sat down with owner and player James Shorey, who shared how the team is building momentum and community support through electrifying gameplay and a love of the sport.

On-field emcee Angelo Cruz gave us a peek at what fans can expect on game day, from jaw-dropping plays to high-energy crowd engagement that makes every match an unforgettable experience. The Bighorns are serious about growing the sport and having a blast doing it.