Vegan Dining Month (VDM) is here again, and Tacotarian is excited to be part of the celebration!

In collaboration with Vegans Baby Founder Diana Edelman, they are offering a delectable special for the occasion – the Pambazo. But that's not all – when you indulge in this delightful vegan treat, 10% of the proceeds from Vegan Dining Month will go towards supporting the Nevada SPCA.