Vegan Baby | 1/24/23

All of January is the 6th annual Las Vegas Vegan Dining Month, where more than 25 restaurants are debuting new vegan dishes and menus to encourage locals to go vegan for the month. This was created by Las Vegas's vegan pioneer Diana Edelman, founder of Vegan Baby, this plant-based initiative and experience give a portion of the proceeds to Animal Help Alliance, a non-profit specializing in rescuing the underdog, the broken and the hard-to-adopt animals in Las Vegas.