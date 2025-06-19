Varsity Spirit | 6/19/25

Varsity Spirit, the powerhouse behind cheerleading’s rise, has launched the Pro Cheer League — the very first professional cheerleading league in the U.S. This game-changing move creates paid contracts and a new career path for top-tier cheer athletes.

Fans can expect high-energy competitions featuring skilled routines and fierce team rivalries that take cheerleading to the next level. The league blends entertainment, athleticism, and the spirit that has energized schools and communities for decades. Interested athletes, fans, or partners can learn more and get involved at ProCheerLeague.com — it’s cheerleading, evolved.

This segment is paid for by Varsity Spirit