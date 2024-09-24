Valley Sod Farms, LLC | 9/24/24

As the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) pushes for water conservation with incentives, many residents want to help but don’t want to sacrifice the beauty and cooling benefits of living grass.

Jared Rosequist, Managing Partner of Valley Sod Farms, joined us to discuss an innovative solution for Las Vegas homeowners facing drought challenges: alternative lawns.

He also highlighted the three options Valley Sod Farms provides and why each one is tailored to meet different needs. With easy maintenance and cost-effective options, these alternative lawns offer an eco-friendly solution for homeowners.

Valley Sod Farms offers alternative lawns that use significantly less water, stay green all year, and are safe for kids and pets. These lawns also qualify for SNWA's water-smart landscape rebate under AB356. Rosequist explains the advantages of these lawns over rocks or artificial turf, including their ability to reduce heat island effects and maintain a natural look.

To learn more or to schedule a consultation, visit Valley Sod Farms. Discover how to keep your lawn beautiful while conserving water!

