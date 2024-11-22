US Chamber Of Commerce | 11/22/24

As the holiday season approaches, counterfeit goods are flooding the market, making it essential for consumers to be vigilant when shopping.

From electronics to health supplements and even educational tools, fakes can pose serious risks to your well-being and safety.

Acting Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner Rose Brophy advises that it's crucial to buy from reputable sources and double-check product details to avoid falling victim to fraud.

To ensure that your gifts and products are authentic, always look for trusted retailers, review product reviews, and verify certifications or official brand labels.

Consumers can also report suspected counterfeit items to authorities to help combat these illegal activities.

Protect your family, friends, and your holiday spirit by choosing genuine products this season, and unbox real happiness instead of disappointment.

