Urban Legends | 7/1/25

Old-school rap fans, this one’s for you. A star-studded concert featuring hip-hop legends is coming to Las Vegas, and it’s tailor-made for the grown folks who still know every lyric.
Urban Legends Live Brings Hip-Hop Icons to Orleans Arena
Get ready to relive the golden era of hip-hop! Urban Legends Live is taking over the Orleans Arena on July 19, 2025, with a stacked lineup including Dru Hill, Scarface, Too Short, E-40, and The Function. It’s a can’t-miss celebration for the generation that grew up on lyrical fire and bass-heavy beats.

Promoters Quentin Perry and Susan Joseph are shining a spotlight on a crowd too often overlooked—40 to 60-year-olds who still keep old-school rap alive in their playlists and their hearts. From slow jams to West Coast bangers, this night is all about honoring the legends and bringing fans together for a vibe that never went out of style.

