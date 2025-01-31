UNLV Rebels Boxing Fundraiser | 1/31/25

Via Brasil Steakhouse is stepping into the ring to support the UNLV Rebels Boxing Team with a special fundraising dinner.

On the night of the event, guests can indulge in an authentic Rodizio-style feast featuring 19 different meats, a fresh salad bar, and delicious sides—all while contributing to a great cause.

At just $62.99 per person, every meal helps the team get one step closer to their upcoming tournament in Scottsdale this March.

Owner Anna Gomes and boxing coach Jason Crocco are excited to bring the community together for an unforgettable evening of food and fundraising.

For every Rodizio dinner served, Via Brasil Steakhouse will donate $5 toward the Rebels' travel expenses. Join in for a night of incredible flavors, community spirit, and support for these dedicated athletes!