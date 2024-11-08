UNLV Rebel Hockey | 11/8/24

UNLV Rebel Hockey fans are in for a treat as the Skatin’ Rebels hit the ice once again, kicking off their 2024-2025 season with a thrilling matchup against the University of Utah.

Games are set for November 14 and November 15, promising an electrifying experience for fans eager to see the Rebels back in action.

With Assistant Coach Nick Robone at the helm, this season is sure to bring fierce competition and standout performances from the team.

Nick Robone, a dedicated leader and UNLV alum, is thrilled to guide the Skatin’ Rebels as they battle in this highly anticipated season opener.

The Rebels have put in months of preparation, aiming to make their mark and continue their journey toward national recognition.

Fans can look forward to high-energy games, strategic plays, and a season full of excitement as the Skatin’ Rebels set their sights on victory.