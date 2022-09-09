University Medical Center of Southern Nevada | 9/9/22

The first-ever UMC Foundation Evening of Hope Gala is coming up, and we have Chief Experience Officer, Danita Cohen in-studio. This is UMC's largest fundraiser in its 90-plus-year history. You will be supporting patients at UMC and UMC Children's Hospital with lifesaving crisis response efforts, direct patient care, revolutionary clinical technology upgrades and projects to enhance the healing environment for patients.

The 'Evening of Hope' Gala will offer an elegant night to remember with a world-class lineup of entertainment, celebrity chefs and exclusive experiences, all at the Wynn Las Vegas on October 10th.