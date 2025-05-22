University Medical Center | 5/22/25

If someone were bleeding to death in front of you—would you know what to do? Seconds count in an emergency, and on National Stop the Bleed Day, UMC is teaming up with UNLV and the Clark County School District to teach our community how to respond.

Join Erin Cheatwood from UMC’s Healthy Living Institute and Yvonne Ramos from Trauma Outreach for a free training session Thursday at UNLV from 4 to 5:30 p.m. You’ll learn how to apply pressure, pack wounds, and use a tourniquet—potentially life-saving skills. To register, visit umcsn.com/stopthebleed and check out other free trainings atumcsn.com/events.