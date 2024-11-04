UnitedHealthcare | 11/4/24

With healthcare costs rising, many Americans are considering Individual & Family Plans. Andrea Krisztal, Vice President of UnitedHealthcare, highlights these plans as a viable option for those seeking essential coverage for themselves and their families.

Designed to offer flexibility, they provide access to comprehensive benefits tailored to various health needs.

Additionally, resources like tax credits and subsidies can help lower costs for eligible families.

A well-chosen plan can make all the difference in managing healthcare costs while ensuring quality care.

For information on these plans and how they might suit your needs, click here.

This segment is paid for by UnitedHealthcare