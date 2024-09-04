United Way of Southern Nevada | 9/4/24

United Way of Southern Nevada (UWSN) is proud to host its ninth annual Day of Caring, presented by PNC Bank, a powerful day of community service that unites hundreds of volunteers.

UWSN invites volunteers to join forces with local nonprofits, school and community organizations in a shared commitment to making a difference in Southern Nevada.

The event’s kickoff celebration begins at 8:30 a.m. at Town Square Park located in Town Square Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 13.

Following the celebration, volunteers will disperse across the valley at 10 a.m. to engage in nearly 40 impactful projects aimed at supporting the community.

Volunteer projects will take place starting at 10 a.m. through various times throughout the day.

People interested in volunteering can register and find more information, here.