United Way of Southern Nevada | 8/21/24

United Way of Southern Nevada's (UWSN) Project REACH is dedicated to assisting seniors aged 62 and older who are facing economic hardship with past-due utility bills. The program, powered by NV Energy, will host a series of Senior Expos this August at various locations, where utility service providers like NV Energy and Southwest Gas will be available to offer assistance.

The Senior Expos will take place on August 15 at Palace Station, August 22 at Sam's Town, August 27 at The Orleans, and August 29 at Aliante Casino, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. Eligible seniors can submit one application per year, with income eligibility and other requirements available at uwsn.org/seniorexpo.

This segment is paid for by United Way of Southern Nevada