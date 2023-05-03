United Way of Southern Nevada | 5/3/23

United Way of Southern Nevada will host its annual Golf United fundraiser on May 11 inviting guests to join the fun at The Revere Golf Club in Henderson, where 36 holes of golf will be offered along with a raffle and prizes throughout the day.

The course offers a beautiful panoramic Strip view with check-in beginning at 6:30 a.m., a shotgun start at 8 a.m. and its directly followed by an award luncheon.

Brittany DuPree, United Way of Southern Nevada's senior director of fundraising, and Marty Cordova, former MLB player and United Way of Southern Nevada Board Member, joined us to discuss the upcoming event.

This segment is paid for by United Way of Southern Nevada