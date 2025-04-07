United Way of Southern Nevada | 4/7/25

United Way of Southern Nevada is rolling out the runway for its Women United Fierce & Fearless Fashion Show Luncheon, presented by Light & Wonder. Set for Saturday, April 12 at KAOS Nightclub inside The Palms, this empowering afternoon will spotlight bold women who are breaking barriers and shaping Southern Nevada’s future.

Karen Alonso of UWSN and Tracy Skenandore of Light & Wonder gave us a preview of this high-energy event featuring a stunning fashion show, silent auction, and a keynote from bestselling author Nada Lena Nasserdeen. With a theme centered on confidence and courage, it's a stylish celebration of leadership, impact, and fearless femininity.

