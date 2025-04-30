United Way of Southern Nevada | 4/30/25

Golf lovers and community champions, get ready! United Way of Southern Nevada’s Golf United Tournamentreturns Monday, May 12 at the scenic Red Rock Country Club Golf Course. With a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start and stunning mountain views, it's more than just 18 holes—it’s a drive for change.

Players will rub elbows with sports legends like MLB's Marty Cordova, NFL’s Mark McMillian, and NCAA coach Lon Kruger. Proceeds directly benefit UWSN’s mission to create pathways to opportunity for families across the valley. Sponsorships and foursomes are open through May 4 at uwsn.org/golf. It’s a powerful way to give back—while hitting the fairway in style.