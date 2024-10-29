Watch Now
United Way of Southern Nevada | 10/29/24

The United Way of Southern Nevada’s 17th Annual Women United Suit Drive wraps up soon. Join the celebration breakfast on November 20!
The United Way of Southern Nevada (UWSN) is nearing the end of its 17th Annual Women United Suit Drive.

Donors have until November 4 to drop off professional attire at various valley locations, helping empower women reentering the workforce.

This year's drive partners with organizations like Henderson Libraries and the Stirling Club.

The event concludes with a Suit Drive Celebration Breakfast on November 20 at the Las Vegas Country Club. Samuel Rudd, UWSN CEO, highlights the program's impact on women's career success.

Tickets for the breakfast are available here.

