United Heathcare | 10/25/24

As costs rise, it’s more important than ever to explore ways to save. According to Dr. Alex Billioux, Chief Medical Officer of Government Programs at UnitedHealthcare, many health plans offer benefits that go beyond covering medical expenses.

These savings can make a big difference, especially for individuals on fixed incomes.

UnitedHealthcare offers plans that help members save on everyday needs, including groceries, utilities, and transportation.

Dr. Billioux emphasizes that understanding these benefits can unlock meaningful savings for families.

Exploring all your health plan options could put more money back in your pocket while improving your well-being.

This segment is paid for by United Heathcare