Unilever Food Solutions | 10/1/24

Gen Z is shaking up the culinary world, and restaurants are responding with innovative menu changes.

Chef Alvaro Lima, Corporate Chef at Unilever Food Solutions, reveals five top food trends that cater to this younger generation’s tastes.

From turning vegetables into main attractions to crafting low-waste dishes, Gen Z is pushing for more sustainable and creative dining experiences.

Chef Alvy explains how chefs can use these insights to create memorable dishes and encourages home cooks to get inspired by adding leftover veggies to soups and sauces for extra flavor.

The report highlights the shift toward modernized comfort foods and hyper-local ingredients as key trends.

To see the full report and get inspired, visit UnileverFoodSolutions.us.

This segment is paid for by Unilever Food Solutions

