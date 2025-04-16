Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Understanding PTSD During Sexual Assault Awareness Month | 4/16/25

Licensed Clinical Social Worker Yasmin Tamayo joins us to explore how PTSD impacts sexual assault survivors and the path to healing through support and understanding.
Posted

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a time to uplift survivor voices and spotlight the long-term impact of trauma. Licensed Clinical Social Worker Yasmin Tamayo shares insight into how sexual assault can lead to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), affecting survivors long after the event. 

From flashbacks and hypervigilance to emotional numbness and avoidance, PTSD shows up in many ways — all of which are valid human responses to deep trauma. Survivors may feel unsafe or stuck in a “fight, flight, or freeze” state, but understanding these symptoms is the first step toward healing.

Tamayo emphasizes that PTSD is not a sign of weakness. With support, therapy, and compassion, survivors can begin to reclaim their peace.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo