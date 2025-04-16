Understanding PTSD During Sexual Assault Awareness Month | 4/16/25

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a time to uplift survivor voices and spotlight the long-term impact of trauma. Licensed Clinical Social Worker Yasmin Tamayo shares insight into how sexual assault can lead to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), affecting survivors long after the event.

From flashbacks and hypervigilance to emotional numbness and avoidance, PTSD shows up in many ways — all of which are valid human responses to deep trauma. Survivors may feel unsafe or stuck in a “fight, flight, or freeze” state, but understanding these symptoms is the first step toward healing.

Tamayo emphasizes that PTSD is not a sign of weakness. With support, therapy, and compassion, survivors can begin to reclaim their peace.