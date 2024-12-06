Watch Now
Morning Blend

Ubisoft | 12/6/24

Tech expert Scott Steinberg explores the 2024 holiday gaming craze, highlighting Ubisoft’s Star Wars release and how gaming bridges generations like never before. #PaidForContent
The holiday season is here, and so is a new era of gaming! Tech trend expert Scott Steinberg shares insights on why video games are captivating players of all ages, from kids to grandparents.

With 190.6 million Americans gaming and Ubisoft’s latest Star Wars Outlaws title hitting shelves, this holiday season promises unforgettable adventures for everyone.

“Star Wars is a timeless franchise that resonates across generations,” Steinberg says. “Ubisoft’s new release offers something for fans young and old, blending nostalgia with cutting-edge gameplay.”

Whether you’re exploring galaxies or gifting epic experiences, there’s never been a better time to level up your holiday celebrations.

For more information, visit starwarsoutlaws.com.

This segment is paid for by Ubisoft

