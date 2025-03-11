UBI Telehealth | 3/11/25

GLP-1 medications are generating buzz as a breakthrough in medical weight loss, but their benefits go beyond shedding pounds. Dr. Nima Mowzoon, CEO of UBI Telehealth, explains how these treatments work and their role in a long-term healthy lifestyle. Used correctly, GLP-1s can help regulate appetite, improve metabolism, and reduce the risk of chronic conditions like heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

However, understanding the science behind them is key. These medications aren’t a quick fix but a tool that, when combined with healthy habits, can support overall well-being. With expert insight, we break down the facts to help you make informed decisions about your health journey.

