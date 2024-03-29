Tyndale House Publishers| 3/29/24

In the era of digital distractions and increasing societal pressures, parenting can feel like navigating uncharted territory. Dr. Charles Fay, child psychologist and co-author of 'Raising Mentally Strong Kids,' sheds light on effective strategies for fostering emotional resilience and well-being in children.

Drawing from his extensive experience and collaboration with Dr. Daniel Amen, a leading neuropsychiatrist, Dr. Fay's book offers a fresh perspective and actionable guidance to help parents navigate the challenges of modern parenting with confidence and clarity.

This segment is paid for by Tyndale House Publishers