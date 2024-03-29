Tyndale House Publishers| 3/29/24

Watch Now
"Las Vegas Morning Blend" host, Jessica Rosado discover practical advice for parents striving to nurture mentally resilient children in today's complex world through Dr. Charles Fay's latest book, 'Raising Mentally Strong Kids.
Posted at 11:00 AM, Mar 29, 2024
In the era of digital distractions and increasing societal pressures, parenting can feel like navigating uncharted territory. Dr. Charles Fay, child psychologist and co-author of 'Raising Mentally Strong Kids,' sheds light on effective strategies for fostering emotional resilience and well-being in children.

Drawing from his extensive experience and collaboration with Dr. Daniel Amen, a leading neuropsychiatrist, Dr. Fay's book offers a fresh perspective and actionable guidance to help parents navigate the challenges of modern parenting with confidence and clarity.

