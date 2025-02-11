Tyler Henry | 2/11/25

Medium Tyler Henry, known for his hit Netflix series "Live From the Other Side and Life After Death with Tyler Henry," is taking his sold-out national tour to Las Vegas.

On Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 8 p.m., he’ll perform "An Evening of Hope and Healing" at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort.

Tyler’s show offers a chance to experience his extraordinary gift in person, with heartfelt readings and connections that transcend the physical world.

Elliott spoke with Tyler about his experience reading for celebrities, his work with live audiences, and what attendees can expect during this special evening.

For those seeking hope and healing, this is an unforgettable opportunity to connect with the other side.

