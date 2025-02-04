TurboTax | 2/4/25

The 2025 tax season is underway, and taxpayers are looking for ways to optimize their returns.

Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and expert at TurboTax, breaks down the new adjustments and what they mean for your taxes.

With changes to deductions, credits, and tax brackets, understanding these updates is essential to ensure you’re taking full advantage of them.

TurboTax continues to be a powerful tool in navigating the complexities of tax season. Lisa offers valuable insights into using TurboTax’s features to simplify filing, maximize your refund, and avoid costly mistakes.

Whether you're filing on your own or with expert assistance, the right guidance can make a huge difference this year.

