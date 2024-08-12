Tucker Perkins CEO of PERC| 8/12/24

With the new school year just around the corner, ensuring that every child has a safe and clean ride to school is more important than ever. Tucker Perkins, President and CEO of the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), is leading the charge with the Better Our Buses campaign. The initiative aims to modernize the nation’s school bus fleets by transitioning to propane-powered buses, offering a cleaner and healthier alternative for students.

