Tucker Perkins CEO of PERC| 8/12/24

As the new school year approaches, Tucker Perkins, CEO of the Propane Education &amp; Research Council, discusses the Better Our Buses campaign to modernize school bus fleets.#PaidForContent
With the new school year just around the corner, ensuring that every child has a safe and clean ride to school is more important than ever. Tucker Perkins, President and CEO of the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), is leading the charge with the Better Our Buses campaign. The initiative aims to modernize the nation’s school bus fleets by transitioning to propane-powered buses, offering a cleaner and healthier alternative for students.

