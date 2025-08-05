Trusted Leaders | 8/5/25

What happens when a homeschooling family turns a life lesson into a literary mission? You get Trusting Timothy: A Story About Cheating—a powerful, award-winning book written by Bobby Bryant II and his incredible children. Together, they’ve created more than just a story—they’ve launched a movement rooted in faith, excellence, and purpose.

The Bryants say homeschooling gave them the creative space to work as a team, with each child contributing their unique gifts to bring this book to life. From writing and illustrating to building a message that connects with families nationwide, Trusting Timothy is inspiring kids to grow with integrity and faith.

