Trusted Leaders | 8/5/25

The Bryant Family, including co-authors Ava Bryant, Bobby Bryant III and Joseph Bryant, share how their homeschooling journey inspired the faith-filled children’s book Trusting Timothy.
What happens when a homeschooling family turns a life lesson into a literary mission? You get Trusting Timothy: A Story About Cheating—a powerful, award-winning book written by Bobby Bryant II and his incredible children. Together, they’ve created more than just a story—they’ve launched a movement rooted in faith, excellence, and purpose.

The Bryants say homeschooling gave them the creative space to work as a team, with each child contributing their unique gifts to bring this book to life. From writing and illustrating to building a message that connects with families nationwide, Trusting Timothy is inspiring kids to grow with integrity and faith.

