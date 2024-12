Neil Sackmary, with over 5,000 Morning Blend appearances, is back with big news! As the owner of NeilBuys.com, Neil now joins KTNV as a Trusted Advisor, offering his expertise.

Tune in to discover how NeilBuys.com continues to serve the community with unbeatable deals and trusted insights. Stay informed, stay excited, and catch Neil’s expert advice!

This segment is paid for by NeilBuys.com